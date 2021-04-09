Plum Acquisition Corp. I Units (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Units (NASDAQ:PLMIU)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 320,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 470,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I Units (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

