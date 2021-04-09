Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.40). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%.

PSTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 453,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,608. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

