PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $9.00 on Friday. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $196.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 5.03.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

