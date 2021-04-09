POA Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $37.42 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,407,348 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.