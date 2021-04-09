Polkacover (CVR) Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Polkacover has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkacover has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Polkacover coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00069952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00294422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00744900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,841.33 or 0.98348771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.71 or 0.00712803 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkacover using one of the exchanges listed above.

