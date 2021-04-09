Polkamarkets Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003852 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $51.38 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00296522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00766411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,436.79 or 1.00311851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.00729192 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

