Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $60.74 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $38.36 or 0.00065612 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $60.74 million and approximately $15.64 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00287809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $450.83 or 0.00771187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,906.04 or 1.00765389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.53 or 0.00741609 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

