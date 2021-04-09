PopularCoin (POP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $490,864.13 and approximately $89.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 85.5% higher against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00050317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.00382271 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,552.69 or 1.00131211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00037877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00113658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,156,110,964 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.