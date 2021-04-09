PopularCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $29.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 220.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 217.4% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $800,672.05 and approximately $29.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00051683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00387999 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,708.48 or 1.00075171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00104902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,156,110,964 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.