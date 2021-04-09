Populous Price Up 65.8% Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Populous has a market capitalization of $267.96 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be purchased for about $5.03 or 0.00008637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00054343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00086099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.39 or 0.00616887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00041769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

