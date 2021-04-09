Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 162,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,185,855 shares.The stock last traded at $16.34 and had previously closed at $17.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

