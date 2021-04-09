Portion Market Capitalization Achieves $15.38 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. Portion has a market capitalization of $15.38 million and $373,430.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00085698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.34 or 0.00616567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00041450 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,110,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

