Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $551.60

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 551.60 ($7.21) and traded as low as GBX 514 ($6.72). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 526 ($6.87), with a volume of 18,001 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £244.24 million and a P/E ratio of 28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 551.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 538.16.

Get Porvair alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.