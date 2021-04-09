Poseidon Network (QQQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.69 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $67.69 million and $363,827.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003259 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00066038 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

