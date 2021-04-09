Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CFO Steven Cirulis Sells 2,963 Shares

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CFO Steven Cirulis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $18,133.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cirulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60.

Shares of PBPB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.96. 125,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,351. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $166.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Potbelly by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Potbelly by 41.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

