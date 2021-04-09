PotCoin Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $14,921.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,474.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.12 or 0.03557337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.00383769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.99 or 0.01092775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.23 or 0.00477524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00448269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.97 or 0.00335133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00032201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003578 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,039,727 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

