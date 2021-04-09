Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.63

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.63 and traded as high as C$33.83. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$33.76, with a volume of 2,620,737 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.90.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.63. The company has a market cap of C$22.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.6700001 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.