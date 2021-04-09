PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWFL. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

PowerFleet stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $288.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.36 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

