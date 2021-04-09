PowerPool Price Reaches $3.47 on Top Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. PowerPool has a total market cap of $79.01 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00005962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,798,598 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

