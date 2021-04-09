PowerTrade Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $45.67 Million (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003664 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $45.67 million and $828,017.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00022036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.61 or 0.00619576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00040898 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,357,190 coins. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

