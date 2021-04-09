PRCY Coin Trading Down 11.8% This Week (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRCY Coin has a total market capitalization of $152,930.91 and approximately $185,012.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00289364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.91 or 0.00776507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.06 or 1.00514275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.37 or 0.00741377 BTC.

PRCY Coin Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,996,722 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin

