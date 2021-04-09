Precium Price Tops $0.0577 on Exchanges (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Precium has a market cap of $43.22 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Precium has traded 154.8% higher against the US dollar. One Precium coin can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.91 or 0.00388364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Precium (PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official website is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

