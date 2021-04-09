Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Sells $33,186.24 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $35.26. 239,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,338. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,484,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PRLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

