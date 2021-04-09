Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.43

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.43 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,783 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMO. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 34.33 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.43. The company has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

