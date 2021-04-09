Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 45,666 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Essential Utilities worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.