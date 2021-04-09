Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 50,660 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of BorgWarner worth $16,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in BorgWarner by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 108.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 714,884 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

