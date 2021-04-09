Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 731.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of BlackLine worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 74.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 14.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,320,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL opened at $113.29 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -164.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,902. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.