Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of American Airlines Group worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after buying an additional 3,865,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $81,703,000 after buying an additional 518,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,938,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,080,484 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

