Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 128,840 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 497.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,840 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.26% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $70.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

