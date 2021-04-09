Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 9,736 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,821,000 after purchasing an additional 969,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $410.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.29 and a 52 week high of $410.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.97 and a 200-day moving average of $370.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

