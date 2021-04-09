Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.91 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.

