Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.51% of Sterling Bancorp worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

SBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $267.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

