Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of PVH worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,199 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVH. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

PVH stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

