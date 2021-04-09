Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.52% of Epizyme worth $16,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,178 shares of company stock valued at $266,862 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

