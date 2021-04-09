Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of Kimco Realty worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.