Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.12% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $259,370.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

