Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 310.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,070 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.48% of Allegiant Travel worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 124,679 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,339,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.90.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $251.01 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.