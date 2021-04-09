Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 125.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,628,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ambev were worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,007,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 194,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 197,543 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,604,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 1,309,813 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ambev by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.81 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

