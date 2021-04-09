Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.68% of RGC Resources worth $14,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

RGCO stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $181.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

