Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.57% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,012,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,712 shares of company stock valued at $341,617. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

NYSE SEAS opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

