Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of Yamana Gold worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $3,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

