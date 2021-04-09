Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $11.66 Million Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 1,688.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221,674 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.22% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $10.19 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

