Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 143,899 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.32% of Coherent worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after acquiring an additional 88,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Coherent by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Coherent by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $263.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.56.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

