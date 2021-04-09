Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.77% of REGENXBIO worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $764,955.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick J. Christmas sold 10,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $496,787.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,337.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,427 shares of company stock worth $2,428,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGNX. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

