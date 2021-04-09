Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $14.36 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,439 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.30% of Bloom Energy worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,052,000 after buying an additional 849,528 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of BE opened at $25.56 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

