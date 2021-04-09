Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $15.54 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Lincoln National worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $62.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.