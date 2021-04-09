Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $15.82 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,643 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 620,187 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

