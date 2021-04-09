Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $16.55 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of Smartsheet worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,380,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Capital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 147,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after buying an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,766 shares of company stock worth $22,950,181. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

