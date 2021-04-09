Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $16.67 Million Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,465 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.78% of Employers worth $16,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Employers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Employers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIG stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

