Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $16.92 Million Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 173.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,788 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Genmab A/S worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after buying an additional 353,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $9,872,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

